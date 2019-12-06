Bigg Boss 13: Will Himanshi Khurana Get Evicted from the House to Save Asim Riaz?
Asim Riaz has been quite open about his feelings for Himanshi Khurana and often goes out of his way to make her feel special.
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana expresses her wish to get evicted for Asim Riaz’s sake. A few days back, Asim had openly confessed his feelings for Himanshi.
Asim has been quite open about his feelings for Himanshi and often goes out of his way to make her feel special. This time around, Asim thanked her for coming in his life.
Upon hearing his sweet words, Himanshi tells him that it is high time that he should concentrate more on the game. She expresses her wish to get evicted from the show for his sake.
But Asim tells her that he is performing better ever since she entered the house. He doesn’t want her to leave. Himanshi says that she feels that her presence distracts him and he should control his feelings. Prior to that, Himanshi had also mentioned that she loves her boyfriend ‘Chow’.
Meanwhile, the captaincy task has been cancelled as the housemates break all the task properties. On the other hand, Paras Chhabra, who had been suffering from an injury has stepped out of the house for his treatment. Also, as Paras is out for treatment his name has been dropped from the nominated contestants list for eviction.
