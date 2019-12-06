Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Will Himanshi Khurana Get Evicted from the House to Save Asim Riaz?

Asim Riaz has been quite open about his feelings for Himanshi Khurana and often goes out of his way to make her feel special.

News18.com

Updated:December 6, 2019, 5:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Will Himanshi Khurana Get Evicted from the House to Save Asim Riaz?
Asim Riaz has been quite open about his feelings for Himanshi Khurana and often goes out of his way to make her feel special.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana expresses her wish to get evicted for Asim Riaz’s sake. A few days back, Asim had openly confessed his feelings for Himanshi.

Asim has been quite open about his feelings for Himanshi and often goes out of his way to make her feel special. This time around, Asim thanked her for coming in his life.

Upon hearing his sweet words, Himanshi tells him that it is high time that he should concentrate more on the game. She expresses her wish to get evicted from the show for his sake.

But Asim tells her that he is performing better ever since she entered the house. He doesn’t want her to leave. Himanshi says that she feels that her presence distracts him and he should control his feelings. Prior to that, Himanshi had also mentioned that she loves her boyfriend ‘Chow’.

Meanwhile, the captaincy task has been cancelled as the housemates break all the task properties. On the other hand, Paras Chhabra, who had been suffering from an injury has stepped out of the house for his treatment. Also, as Paras is out for treatment his name has been dropped from the nominated contestants list for eviction.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram