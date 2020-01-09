Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Will Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill Break All Ties After Violent Encounter?

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill, who were sharing same bed, decided to sleep on different ones. Are they finally ready to break ties with each other?

News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 9:33 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Will Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill Break All Ties After Violent Encounter?
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill, who were sharing same bed, decided to sleep on different ones. Are they finally ready to break ties with each other?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill has found a friend in co-contestant Sidharth Shukla inside Bigg Boss house. The two are mostly seen together. Initially, Sidharth and Asim Riaz were best friends but events took an ugly turn and they turned enemies. Post their split, Shehnaz and Sidharth developed a strong bond.

The two started supporting each other in the game. The Punjabi singer and TV actor’s bond was unbreakable.

Lately, Sidharth has started supporting Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz is not liking it. When she asked Sidharth to talk less with Mahira, he teased her for being jealous of Mahira. Things went out of hands here.

The Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif aka Shehnaz started hitting herself and crying inconsolably as she was tired of hearing that she is jealous of Mahira.

Later, in nomination task, when Shehnaz back-stabbed Sidharth’s group and refused to save Mahira or Arti from nominations, it pissed off Sidharth. He tells Paras, that she will soon see her own fall.

In last night’s episode, Sidharth and Shehnaz, who were sharing same bed decided to sleep on different beds.  First, the latter did not approve of this and tried to convince Sidharth but as he kept on refusing it, she agreed.

Do you think Sidharth and Shehnaz will break all ties? Vote here:

Do you think Sidharth and Shehnaz will break all ties?

 

 

Yes

 

No

 

 

