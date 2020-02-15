Bigg Boss 13 Winner: It's A Close Fight Between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, Say Reports
Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale Winner: As per reports, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are top two contestants.
Image: Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla/Twitter
Bigg Boss 13 has been an amalgamation of entertainment and jaw dropping moments that have enthralled audiences for one hundred and forty days.
Among the top six finalist - Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra. The contestants were asked to choose between the money bag and trophy. Paras chose the money bag, which had 10 lakh and left the show.
As per reports, from the remaining five contestants, Arti will be the first to be eliminated from the show followed by Rashami. Leaving Sidharth, Asim and Shehnaaz as top three contestants of Bigg Boss 13.
Then, Shehnaaz will be eliminated on third position and the race for the trophy will be between friends turned foes inside the Bigg Boss house - Sidharth and Asim.
For the uninitiated, Sidharth and Asim will also engage in a dance war and deliver a high-octane warrior act on Ghamand Kar track.
Sidharth is a very popular face on television and enjoys a huge fan following. On the other hand, Asim Riaz wasn't a well-known face before his participation in Bigg Boss 13. But has now became a household name.
When the TV actor and Kashmiri model were best friends inside the Bigg Boss house, their friendship was most talked about. However, events took an ugly turn and the two best friends turned enemies. Then their enmity also made a lot of noise.
