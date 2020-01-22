Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction: Hold on Sidharth-Asim, There's Shehnaaz-Rashami

114 days inside the Bigg Boss 13 house have been gruelling. As the show nears its finale, 9 contestants, namely-- Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and two wild card contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Jariwala have been caged up inside for over four months now, and after Bigg Boss has already got a 5 weeks extension, it is said to have its finale on February 15. The reality show was originally slated to end in January.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Is Not Going To End Anytime Soon

This season, Sidharth, Asim, Rashami and Shehnaaz have emerged as the most popular and talked about contestants on the show, thanks to their daily dose of drama and high voltage fights in the house. Sidharth and Asim, who started the show on a friendly note and stood by each others' side in the beginning, have turned foes and not a day goes by when they do not engage in abusive and violent fights, taking away the limelight from other contestants.

In between their chaos, the only two contestants who managed to carve out their space and become the audience's favourite were Rashami and Shehnaaz.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 114 Written Updates: Post Violent Fight with Asim, Sidharth Says He Wants to Quit

Rashami, who was away from the show for a few days and then later came back as wild card entry, enjoys a huge fan base. Her growth graph in the show has had its share of ups and downs, depending on her association with co-contestants, especially Sidharth and Asim. Her relationship with boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 housemate Arhaan Khan became a talking point and the actress surely banked in on his stint inside. If you look at it, fights aside, she has been a step ahead of the boys in all affairs-- tasks, drama and fan voting.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Is Back In The House For One More Time

On the other hand, Shehnaaz, in association with Sidharth and Asim and without them, has also made a space for herself in the hearts of fans. Her bubbly charm makes her the go-to girl inside the house. Her acting skills have entertained watchers inside and outside and contrary to allegations she has never really been in anyone's shadow. She has also been the guests favourite. Recently, Kartik Aaryan posted a picture, impressed by Shehnaaz.

Read: Kartik Aaryan Keeps His Promise, Uploads Portrait Sketched By Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaz Gill

For every Sidharth and Asim bonding and fighting moments, there have been individual moments of Shehnaaz and Rashami and combined they may take them down. For instance, in the case of Rashami, she made headlines for her equation with Sidharth, her controversial relationship with Arhaan, her fight with Shehnaz and a facture post that, her bonding with housemate Devoleena Bhhatacharjee and many more.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz was in news for her on and off friendship with Paras, her arguments with Mahira, her bonding and gelling up with celebrity guests coming to the house, her adorable moments with Sidharth-- SidNaz and her funny English among many others.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana Doesn't Blame Asim Riaz for Breakup

Turns out, now when Sidharth and Asim are no longer friends and the show is just four weeks away from its finale, things are not going to a be a cakewalk for them. With the tense atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, there are great chances of Shehnaaz and Rashami to finally emerge on top. Chances of them winning appear more if they were to naturally bond as they have occasionally.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz-Sidharth Shukla Get Into Ugly Fight, Former Says 'Aankhein Noch Dunga'

Meanwhile, a clip from the latest episode reveals Asim and Sidharth going at each other. Videos suggest that Sidharth and Asim have spoken about each other's families once again and Sidharth has even asked Bigg Boss to let him leave the house. Watch video below:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.