Bigg Boss 13 Winner Siddharth Shukla Says His Bond with Asim Riaz Is 'Cooler Now'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has opened about his reality show journey and the controversies that came along. In a recent chat, he talked about his fresh bond with co-contestants Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill, with whom he shared close relationships, albeit bitter-sweet.

Talking about his fights with Asim and Rashami, he said, "When I sit back and think now, I laugh at those fights. My bond with Rashami and Asim is much cooler now, I hope ( smiles). Whenever I meet either of them, I am sure we will have the same bond that we had towards the end of the show. I am somebody who likes to move forward and I like to have a very cordial and peaceful relationship with everybody around me. Now when everything is fine, whenever we meet, we will definitely have fun.”

The winner took some time to come out and talk to media portals. Giving the reason, he said, “I was occupied with meetings. And also, I have been slightly media shy. I had a round of media interactions right after the show and after that, I didn’t have anything to say. Honestly, I felt a bit awkward answering the same questions, again and again."

Sidharth further confessed that he has not been able to catch up on the show of her 'close friend' Shehnaaz's show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. “I am in touch with her, she is the only person I met after the show. But, to be honest, I am not following her show," he said.

On his life post the reality show, he said, “My life hasn’t changed much. It’s the same. I mean, I had this kind of audience even before, but it was for the roles that I would play. Now it’s for Sidharth Shukla. It feels so much better.”

The Balika Vadhu actor also said that he is in talks with a few people and his fans will get to see him back on the screen once again, soon.

Follow @News18Movies for more