Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Asks Fans to Guess What's on His Mind, They Reply 'Shehnaaz Gill'

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took to Instagram to post a monochrome picture of himself. The actor then asked his fans and followers in the caption to guess what's on his mind?

Sidharth wrote, "So what am I thinking about ....?"

In the picture, the Bigg Boss 13 winner can be seen posing in a full sleeves black t-shirt.

This made many fans jump in the comments section of the picture and declare that he is most certainly thinking about his Bigg Boss 13 housemate and good friend Shehnaaz Gill. While one wrote, "Shehnaaz Shehnaaz Shehnaaz... Shaadi kr lena chahiye abhi... Yhi na? Another said, "Thinking about shadi with sana."

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 and those of Sidharth and Shehnaaz have often linked the two together, hoping that they would be a couple soon. Shehnaaz earlier expressed her feelings for Sidharth, even during her Bigg Boss stint, she confessed to being in love with him. Sidharth, on the other hand, has never admitted his love for her and always maintained that they are just good friends.

Sidharth emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 while Shehnaaz was one of the finalists on the show hosted by Salman Khan. After the show, Shehnaaz and Sidharth also featured in a music video, Bhula Doonga.