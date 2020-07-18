Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Calls Kurta Pajama Song 'Bakwaas,' Shehnaaz Gill Replies

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla reacted to his former co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s new music video, Tony Kakkar’s Kurta Pajama. The music video was released on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Sidharth wrote, “Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala ..” He added a winking and smiling emoji.

Now, Shehnaz Gill has replied to his tweet by writing, "Kya baat hai kya baat hai kya baat hai sahi hai (sic)"

Kya baat hai ❤️ kya baat hai ❤️kya baat hai ✨sahi hai 👍🏻 https://t.co/YvPuASGp7r — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) July 17, 2020

Shehnaaz and Sidharth have previously collaborated on the music video for a song called Bhula Dunga. Fans of Bigg Boss 13 and those of Sidharth and Shehnaaz have often linked the two together, hoping that they would be a couple. Shehnaaz has also expressed her feelings for Sidharth, even during her Bigg Boss stint, she confessed to being in love with him. Sidharth, on the other hand, has never admitted his love for her and always maintained that they are just good friends.

Sidharth emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 while Shehnaaz was one of the finalists on the show hosted by Salman Khan.