Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Calls Shehnaz Gill's Father 'Daddy', #SidNaaz Fans are Delighted

Sidharth was declared the winner of the Colors' reality show on February 15 after spending 140 days in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 17, 2020, 3:10 PM IST
A video of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla referring to Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill's father as 'daddy' has gone viral.

In the clip doing the rounds, Sidharth is seen walking off the stage to his van. Shehnaaz's father Santokh Singh Sukh is seen greeting him while he comes out and Sidharth reaches out to him.

According to social media users, the 'Balika Vadhu' actor referred to Shehnaaz's father as 'Haan Daddy' but later changed it to uncle.

Sidharth was declared the winner of the Colors reality show on February 15 after spending over 140 days in the Bigg Boss house. He has defeated Jammu-born model and co-contestant Asim Riaz.

Sidharth bagged the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh.

Over his four-months journey in the show, Sidharth managed a big fan following. His closeness with Shehnaaz was widely appreciated and their hashtag #SidNaaz took over social media for months.

