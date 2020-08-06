Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Has One Advice For Fans

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has shared a piece of advice for his fans. Sidharth took to Twitter and said that conquer your doubts and success will be yours.

"Putting in your Best is better than being the Best .... Conquer your doubts and success will be yours ...!" the Bigg Boss 13 winner wrote in his tweet.

Putting in your Best is better than being the Best .... Conquer your doubts and success will be yours ..! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 4, 2020

Recently, Sidharth got together with his co-contestant and good friend Shehnaaz Gill to do an Instagram live session with their fans, known as SidNaaz fans. During the session, they addressed many things including the huge fanbase of 'SidNaaz' and also the war of words that often occur between their respective fan clubs on social media.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz met on the reality show and became good friends. Eventually, Shehnaaz fell in love with Sidharth. While Shehnaaz expressed her feelings for Sidharth, the actor has never admitted his love for her and always maintained that they are just good friends.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was last seen in music video titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, also featuring Bollywood actress Neha Sharma. Earlier, he featured in another music video Bhula Dunga, along with Shehnaaz.