1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Has Strong Message For His Online Haters

'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla enjoys an amazing fan following across the country. After participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth earned a fandom that has been quite strong throughout.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: July 11, 2020, 12:17 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who is quite active on social media and keeps updating fans about his regular routine, has shared a strong message for his online haters who have "unpleasant observations" about him.

The actor, best known for shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, tweeted, "Hi guys I just want you’ll to know This is my account & I Like whatever I LIKE not because I want to put someone down so if you feel someone is being put down then it’s cause of their own doings and not mine... I have love for all even for those who have unpleasant observations about me." (sic)

Sidharth enjoys an amazing fan following across the country. After participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth earned a fandom that has been quite strong and they are always rooting for him. From making him trend worldwide to praising him for his deeds, his fans always make sure to keep him in the news.

In March, Sidharth featured in the song Bhula dunga along with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Sung by Darshan Raval, the song's video showcases the chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines with their close bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Their closeness on the show was one of its talking points and fans began rooting for the couple, whom they termed ‘Sidnaaz’. However, after the show ended, Sidharth said that there is no romance brewing between them and that they are just good friends.

