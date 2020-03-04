Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla is Looking for a Bride, Asks Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Help

After winning Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla treated his fans to a live interaction on Instagram. While BB 13 co-contestant Shehnaz Gill became one of the most talked about subjects during the interaction, Sidharth's fans had a lot of questions for the actor. In fact, fans seem pretty interested in knowing about his wedding plans. Taking about the same, Sidharth said he needs somebody to get married to.

"Shaadi ke bare main kya bataun, shaadi ke liye log chahiye hote hai (What should I say about marriage. You need a girl to get married),” adding jokingly, “Ab Sheila toh hun nahi ki khud se pyaar karunga (I am not Sheila that I would love myself)," Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

Soon, Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee joined the conversation and said "omg shadi ke liye koi nahi mili ab tak." Laughing at her comment, the actor asked her to help him find one.

"Nahi yaar Devoleena, abhi tak koi shaadi ke liye nahi mili. Teri nazar main koi hai toh bata mereko (No my dear friend Devoleena, haven’t found anyone fort marriage yet. Tell me if you have anyone on your mind?)," said Sidharth in his response.

When asked about Shehnaz and her show, he said that he hasn't watched Mujhse Shaadi Karoge but he did meet her and that he has given his grey shorts to her. The former BB 13 housemates met on the sets of the new reality show, where Sidharth made a guest appearance to help Shehnaz choose a groom.

