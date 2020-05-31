Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla on Lockdown: My Career is on Pause

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently talked about his life post the reality show. The actor said that his career is on pause because of the coronavirus lockdown.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor said, "We are in a alarming situation. We wait for an antidote to the virus. Until then, we don’t know where we can go. Yes, my career is on pause. But that’s the least of the problems right now. In the meanwhile, I am doing my usual cardio-vascular, leading a very regimented life at home. Everyone wants to resume work, but at what cost?.”

The actor further added, “I really wouldn’t know what lies in store for me. I don’t know what I will be resuming with. All that needs to be figured out after work is resumed. I can’t pick the one thing that I will be resuming with. It will have to be figured out after the lockdown.”

Sidharth was one of the most talked about contestant on Bigg Boss 13. Be it his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill or his animosity with Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Paras Chabbra, Sidharth became a talking point of the show throughout the season run.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth was seen in a music video with Shehnaaz Gill titled Bhula Dunga.

Follow @News18Movies for more