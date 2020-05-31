MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla on Lockdown: My Career is on Pause

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla

'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla talked about his life post the reality show and said that his career is on pause due to the coronavirus lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 5:12 PM IST
Share this:

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently talked about his life post the reality show. The actor said that his career is on pause because of the coronavirus lockdown.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor said, "We are in a alarming situation. We wait for an antidote to the virus. Until then, we don’t know where we can go. Yes, my career is on pause. But that’s the least of the problems right now. In the meanwhile, I am doing my usual cardio-vascular, leading a very regimented life at home. Everyone wants to resume work, but at what cost?.”

The actor further added, “I really wouldn’t know what lies in store for me. I don’t know what I will be resuming with. All that needs to be figured out after work is resumed. I can’t pick the one thing that I will be resuming with. It will have to be figured out after the lockdown.”

Sidharth was one of the most talked about contestant on Bigg Boss 13. Be it his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill or his animosity with Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Paras Chabbra, Sidharth became a talking point of the show throughout the season run.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth was seen in a music video with Shehnaaz Gill titled Bhula Dunga.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading