Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Respondes to Claims Of Show Being Rigged in His Favour

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has recently opened about all the controversies that emerged inside the house. He responded to the claims of the show being rigged and biased, and spoke about his relationship with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai.

In an interview, he was asked whether he was aware of Asim Riaz being considered his closest competition, he said, "No, not really. Everyone was my competition, yes, but I did not go to compete with anyone specifically. I was going for the victory; my eye was only on the trophy. It doesn't matter who comes next and who comes later."

He added, "The worst part was I could lose out on fans who have known me for the little work I had done. They love the characters that I have played, and here I was playing myself."

On the claims of the show being lenient on him despite being violent he said, "If you see, I was put into nominations twice. If you see the fights, they were not initiated by me. It's only when I was provoked that I retaliated. I never initiate a fight ever. I should rather be talking about bias."

Sidharth also said that saying that the winner of the show was rigged was a very loser-ly statement to pass. "Everybody who has been in the house would not feel that there was any discrimination, everyone had their support system coming into the house and other things happening for people. It's sad that people have to say this and just shows how it's a classic example of grapes are sour where you pinpoint others after losing," he added.

During his course of the show, Vindu Dara Singh was one of the most supportive of Sidharth. However, Sidharth says he had never met Vindu before this in his life. "I had never met him in my life before. But what I have come to know is the way Umar was out there for Asim, he was out there for me. And that was really sweet of him."

The Balika Vadhu actor added that he did not pay much heed to even his supporters who came as guests inside the house. "Some people if they like will do anything to boost your morale, and when they don't, they will drag you down. Mujhe bahar ki kisi bhi aisi iformation se na khushi mili, na bura laga kyunki jab tak mujhe na maloom pade, main apni rai nahi banata. I wanted to play 100% until I was there," he said.

Sidharth's chemistry with the Punjabi singer-actress Shehnaaz was one of the highest talking points of the show, with fanpages and hashtags trending in their favour. When asked about the same, he said, "Shehnaaz and I are very good friends. She is not a regular girl out there, so every moment I spent with her was fun and interesting. She kept me relaxed." When asked if it was love, he said, "I don't really think so. It's not love. But I will be friends with her for life."

Another top controversy on the show was his bittersweet relation with his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Rashami. However, he claims that the two are back to normal now. "There's nothing to sort out now. We have been very cordial towards the end of it, although we have not spoken since then," he said. Sidharth further added that he felt sorry that the actress got hurt and cheated on by someone (Arhaan Khan), whom she trusted, but he chose not to discuss it with her because he wanted to avoid getting into that space with her.

Follow @News18Movies for more