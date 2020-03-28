Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Spends Days Of Quarantine Cleaning House, Chopping Onions

All the celebrities are making the most of their time during the 21-day complete lockdown in the country. While some are learning to make new dishes, others are taking time out for their families.







Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is also working hard during these days. The production and shooting of all the TV and reality shows are on hold, and the actor is currently busy at home. To give his fans a peek into his daily life, the reality show winner documented a day from his quarantined life.







The TV actor has shared a post on Instagram to let his fans know about the new video. In the video, the Balika Vadhu actor can be seen doing all the household chores, from washing utensils to cooking.











It starts with Sidharth washing the utensils in his kitchen basin. He can be seen doing all the work with dedication. Then he picks up a cloth to cleans the dining area and bedroom.







The most interesting part of the video is where Sidharth is chopping vegetables. We can see him cry as he chops onions.



The video concludes with Sidharth relaxing by his window as he finishes all the chores. We can also see a glimpse of his Bigg Boss 13 winner's trophy in the shot.