Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Thanks Fans For Gifts

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has shared a picture of all the gifts that his fans have been sending for him post his victory on the reality show.

Sidharth took to Instagram and has shared the picture of all the gifts placed on the bed. The gifts include a wall clock, T-shirts (with his image on them), his winning moment framed like a photograph, a water bottle and more.

"Thank you for all the love but honestly your wishes are more than enough humbled by all the efforts put in... #SidHearts," he captioned it.

Meanwhile, Sidharth will next be seen in a music video Bhula Dunga, with his co-contestant and friend Shehnaaz Gill. The first look of the music video has been released and their fans can't wait to watch them create magic once again on the screen post Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz met on the reality show and developed a strong bond. The two had become the most talked about pair of the show. Recently, on her new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz had even confessed that she is in love with him.

Shehnaaz Gill had participated in Mujhe Shaadi Karoge to find her prospective partner. However, after the show concluded due to coronavirus outbreak in the country, she walked out of the show alone saying she is in love with Sidharth Shukla.

