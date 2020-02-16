Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Thanks Shehnaaz Gill for His Journey Inside the House

After spending almost five months in the Bigg Boss 13 house, actor Sidharth Shukla has been declared winner of the show. He defeated co-contestant and model Asim Riaz. Sidharth won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh.

After announcing Sidharth as the winner, host Salman Khan congratulated him, and also clicked a selfie with him, and first runner up, Asim.

During his stint on the show, Sidharth wooed the audience a lot -- whether it was his violent fights with Asim or his romantic connection with Shehnaaz Gill or "aisi ladki" spat with Rashami Desai. Speaking about the win Sidharth said that the best moment for him during the entire journey was the one that night as he had won the trophy and the title of Bigg Boss 13.

Speaking about his connection with Shehnaaz, Sidharth said during a media interaction after winning the trophy, "I don't know if it will sound right, but I am great with kids and Shehnaaz is like a kid, she is very kid-like. The kind of moods that you all have seen me in, my best few moments in the house have been thanks to Shehnaaz. The ups and downs with Shehnaaz have eased me out. A lot of conversations that happen inside the house are somethings that I am not very used to or I usually like to be a part of. Staying with her (Shehnaaz) just eased me out because I have somebody to speak to and I could speak just about anything and nothing. So that was fun. My journey the way it has gone, I have been able to be in it, it had a lot to do because of my friendship with Shehnaaz."

Watch his full interview below:

The Grand Finale night of Bigg Boss was an extravagant evening filled with spectacular performances and endless entertainment. As the curtains drew on this season, viewers witnessed megastar Salman Khan perform to his songs' medley. Setting a romantic mood, the love-struck Jodi of this season Asim and Himanshi Khurana swayed to popular romantic tracks.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Sidharth Shukla Beats Asim Riaz To Become The Ultimate Winner

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.