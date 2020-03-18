Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla to be Seen in Vikas Gupta's Web Series?

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will soon be seen in a music video Bhula Dunga, with his co-contestant and friend Shehnaz Gill. Recently, the first look of the music video was released. Now, rumors are rift that he will also be seen in Vikas Gupta's web series.

Vikas, who was part of Bigg Boss 11 met Sidharth on the reality show. He had entered the recent season of the show as contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee's proxy after she had to leave the show for medical emergency.

During his stint on the show, he forged a brotherly bond with Sidharth. Later, during connections-week he entered as Sidharth's connection to support him in the game.

Now, as per reports, Sidharth and Vikas will come together for a web series. The details of the projects are not out yet. If it happens, it will mark as the digital debut of Sidharth.

Meanwhile, other Bigg Boss contestants have also got busy with new projects. Madhurima Tuli will next be seen on Colors' new show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. While, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh will also be seen on Colors' Naagin 4 and Udaan respectively.

The show's runner-up Asim Riaz and his co-contestant and girlfriend will be seen together in a music video.

