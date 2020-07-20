Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla's Old Audition Video Goes Viral; Watch Here

An old audition video of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has surfaced online, making his fans go all gaga about his acting chops. In the clip, Sidharth can be seen dressed handsomely and enacting a few dialogues. Just like his incredible acting skills, the actor is pretty good in his audition clip as well. His dialogue delivery, handsome looks, and pitch have made his fans fall in love with him all over again.

Watch here:

Sidharth, who rose to prominence with Balika Vadhu and his lead role in Dil Se Dil Tak, enjoys an amazing fan following across the country. After participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth earned a fandom that has been quite strong and they are always rooting for him. From making him trend worldwide to praising him for his deeds, his fans always make sure to keep him in the news.

In March, Sidharth featured in the song Bhula dunga along with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Sung by Darshan Raval, the song's video showcases the chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines with their close bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Their closeness on the show was one of its talking points and fans began rooting for the couple, whom they termed ‘Sidnaaz’. However, after the show ended, Sidharth said that there is no romance brewing between them and that they are just good friends.

Sidharth is gearing up for the release of his new music video, titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, along with actress Neha Sharma.