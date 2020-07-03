Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla's Words Of Wisdom On Life Winning Hearts On Internet

Bigg Boss 13 winner and television actor Sidharth Shukla has shared a few words of wisdom on life. Sidharth took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself dressed in a blue jersey.

"If life's a sport .... play it with sportsman spirit," he wrote on the image, which currently has more than 3 lakh likes on the photo-sharing website.

In March, Sidharth featured in the song Bhula dunga along with Punjabi actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill. Sung by Darshan Raval, the song's video showcases the chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines with their close bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Their closeness on the show was one of its talking points and fans began rooting for the couple, whom they termed ‘Sidnaaz’. However, after the show ended, he said that there is no romance brewing between them and that they are just good friends

Sidharth is also known for his performance in TV shows like Balika Vadhu and Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na among others. He has also featured in movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

