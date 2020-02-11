Bigg Boss 13: After John Cena, Zareen Khan Extends Support to Asim Riaz

Television reality show Bigg Boss 13 has now reached its final phase, with the declaration of the winner just a few days away. As the Salman Khan-hosted show is moving towards the finale, the competition between the contestants has become more intense than before. Not just the in-house contestants, but their family members and friends outside the show are also sending in their love and support to the remaining seven inmates.

A few days ago, WWE star and Hollywood actor John Cena took to Instagram to share a picture of Asim Riaz, showing his support to the contestant to win the show. The news took the social media by storm, as fans were excited to see the international star support the model.

However, John Cena is not the only star to pour in his love and support for Asim. Salman Khan’s Veer co-star Zareen Khan is all in for Asim’s win. She reportedly shared a picture on Instagram stories, and created a poll asking, “Do you think Asim will win?”

This is not the first time when Zareen has been vocal about her support for Asim. Earlier, the actress replied to a news article, writing, “He (Asim) should win the show!”

He should win the show ! — Zareen Khan (@zareen_khan) December 26, 2019

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 will take place on Saturday, February 15. Popular contestants Arti Singh, Shehnaz Gill and Mahira Sharma have been nominated for the mid-week evictions, where two contestants will be bidding goodbye to the show.

