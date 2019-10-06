Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13: Zareen Khan Slams Journalist Shefali Bagga for Body Shaming Rashami Desai

During one of the tasks, 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shefali Bagga, who is also a journalist, passed demeaning remarks over Rashami's weight and Aarti Singh's personal relationship.

IANS

October 6, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13: Zareen Khan Slams Journalist Shefali Bagga for Body Shaming Rashami Desai
Actress Zareen Khan has called out the "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shefali Bagga, who is also a journalist, for body shaming her co-contestant Rashami Desai in the show.

During one of the tasks, Shefali passed demeaning remarks over Rashami's weight and Aarti Singh's personal relationship.

This did not go down well with a lot of people, including Zareen Khan.

Slamming Shefali for her insensitive remarks, Zareen took to Instagram Story and wrote: ""Shame! It's sad that being a woman, and an intelligent one at that, I suppose, considering she's a journalist, this is what she is towards other women.

"She not only body-shamed Rashami Desai, but also did not hesitate to bring up Arti Singh's personal life, in the name of doing a task."

Despite receiving so much criticism from netizens though, Salman Khan did not say anything to Shefali in the "Weekend ka Waar" special episode.

