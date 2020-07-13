Bigg Boss 13's Arhaan Khan Opens Up About His Equation With Rashami Desai, Says They Are Not in Touch Anymore

Bigg Boss 13 fame Arhaan Khan has recently opened up about his equation with his ex-girlfriend and actress Rashami Desai. Arhaan said that he is no longer in touch with the actress.

In an interview with Times Of India, Arhaan said, "Things were over for me when she changed her statement again in the show. Unki aadat hai baar baar apni statements change karna (it is her habit to change her statements). I don't know why she did it. She called me after the show, but we couldn't connect aur main ab bilkul touch mein nahi hoon (now we are not in touch at all)."

The actor further added that, "We were in a live-in relationship for a year-and-a-half, and we have shared a beautiful journey together. Aage jaake agar kabhi milte hain toh I don't have any problem with that. No grudges."

Arhaan and Rashami had entered the reality show Bigg Boss 13 as contestants. Arhaan, on his re-entry as a wild card contestant, had proposed to Rashami. Later, show's host superstar Salman Khan had revealed Arhaan's truth about his previous marriage and a child to Rashami.

Rashami, who at first had said that she was aware about his marriage but not the child later changed her statement and had said that she was not aware about his marriage too.

That is when, Arhaan and Rashami's relation turned sour and the actress decided to part her ways with Arhaan.