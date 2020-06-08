Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh's Advice for Ankita Lokhande is Marriage?

Television actress Ankita Lokhande-starrer Pavitra Rishta has recently made a comeback on Zee TV during the coronavirus lockdown. Once again, the famous soap opera has been receiving positive response from the audience.

Recently, Pavitra Rishta has also completed 11 years of its release, and to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the famous show, Ankita took to Instagram to share a video, thanking viewers and show’s producer Ekta Kapoor.

Captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Thanku @ektarkapoor for giving me #Archana #archu, it changed my life completely forever thanku for believing in me ma’am (sic).”

Talking about her association with Zee TV, she said she has been a daughter of Zee and will remain so. “@zeetv ki baat kare toh main hamesha zee ki beti thi aur rahungi kyunki humara bahut purana aur pavitra rishta hai so thanku (sic),” said Ankita.

She requested viewers to keep showering love on the re-telecast of the show.

Soon after posting the clip, Ankita’s industry friends commented on the post. Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh commented on the post, suggesting Ankita to get married soon. She wrote, “Now it's time for another pavitra rishta in real life.”

Actress Rashami Desai also commented saying, “Mera tumhara pavitra RISHTA my ankuddiii (sic).”

Ankita is said to be in a relationship with businessman Vicky Jain.

Apart from Ankita, Pavitra Rishta also starred actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. The popular TV show aired from 2009 to 2014.

