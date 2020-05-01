MOVIES

Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli Pick Sidharth Shukla as Their Co-star in a Film

In a recent Instagram live session, fans asked Madhurima Tuli and Arti Singh to pick one contestant from Bigg Boss 13 they'd prefer to co-act with in a Bollywood film. Both the actresses picked Sidharth.

  May 1, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
Sidharth Shukla was one of the most popular names of Bigg Boss 13. The actor not only emerged as the winner of the reality of the show but received immense love from fans and co-contestants alike.

In a recent Instagram live session, fans asked Madhurima Tuli and Arti Singh to pick one contestant from the show they'd prefer to co-act with in a Bollywood film. Both the actresses picked Sidharth.

"We had a fun banter on the show. Fans really enjoyed the chemistry we shared. Also, we haven't shared screen space until now. So, it would be great working with him," said Madhurima.

Whereas Arti, who is also a close of the actor responded by saying, "He is an amazing actor. He is a good friend. He is good looking. So, I would like to do a Bollywood movie with him. Also, he has already proved his acting prowess in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. So, Sidharth is my pick."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Sidharth Shukla might host the Colors’ popular dance reality show Dance Deewane. However, there hasn't been an official confirmation about the same.

Post his stint in Bigg Boss’ house, Sidharth featured in the music video of Darshan Raval’s latest hit track Bhula Dunga along with Shehnaz Gill.

