Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh Opens Up About Facing Rejections In Life

TV actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh opened up about facing rejections in life in her latest Instagram post. The actress said that she has not been one of those who was embraced by everyone and added that if someone rejects you it doesn’t mean you reject yourself.

Taking to Instagram Arti shared a small note, “How many of us faced rejection..in love. At work and so on. If someone rejects doesn’t mean u will reject yourself.. Take it as a powerful medicine and use it,” she wrote in the note.

The actress further added, “Just a thought. May b it helps whoever reads it..and yes I’m one of u..and m no angel who is always embraced. Even I hv faced it a lot..”

She concluded her note with, “B positive and strong (sic).”

Arti was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 and emerged as a finalist on the reality show hosted by superstar Salman Khan. Post the show, the actress went on to feature in Colors' show Udaan. The show featured Meera Deosthale and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Arti has also appeared in shows like Maayka, Parichay, Sasural Simar Ka and Waris.