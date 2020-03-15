Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh Dance to Salman Khan's O O Jaane Jaana

A few days ago, Bigg Boss 13 contestants including Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Jariwala among others had a fun reunion. Recently, Arti took to her Instagram to share moments from the time.

Arti has shared a small video of her dancing with Vishal on Salman Khan's hit song O O Jaane Jaana. She wrote, "O O Jaane Jaana...Dhoondhe Tujhe Deewana...Sapnoo Mein Roz Aaye...Aa Zindagi Mein Aa Na Sanam...Love you Salman Sir...Dancing Partner Vishal..."

Arti and Vishal were part of the reality show hosted by superstar Salman Khan. While, Arti had completed 140 days inside the house, Vishal had entered the show as a wild card contestant.

The get together was hosted by Shefali and her husband and actor Parag Tyagi. Vikas Gupta had also joined the gang for a fun night out.

Meanwhile, the contestants have got busy with their new projects. While, Arti will be seen on Color's show Udaan. Rashami is seen in Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 4.

On the other hand, Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are seen on Color's show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Whereas, Asim Riaz was seen in a music video with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

