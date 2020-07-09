Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Buys His Dream Car, BFF Rashami Desai Congrats Him For 'New Baby'

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz is on cloud nine these days as the music videos of his recent songs Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Kalla Sohna have been received very well. To add to his happiness, the actor-model bought his dream car- BMW 5 series. Asim is now a proud owner of a swanky new blue BMW.

Asim also took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his fans and followers and shared a series of gorgeous pictures of his new car. "I’m extremely happy today to get my DREAM CAR. new beast - BMW 5," he wrote.

The post has garnered nearly 8 lakh likes, with fans flooding Asim's timeline with congratulatory notes. Asim's best friend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Rashami Desai also extended her best wishes, writing, "Congratulations for the new baby."

Meanwhile, Asim is currently in a relationship with Punjabi actress-singer Himanshi Khurana. The two first time met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her, Himanshi was dating an NRI guy Chow at the time. Later, she broke off her engagement with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.

After coming out of the house, the couple was seen spending a lot of time with each other. From going on coffee dates to enjoying late night drives, Asim and Himanshi had been inseparable.