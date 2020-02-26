Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Chased by 2 Fans on Motorbike, Watch Video

Actor Sidharth Shukla won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy by defeating Asim Riaz. However, even after not winning the title of Bigg Boss 13, show runner-up Asim Riaz has won over millions of fans across the globe.

Recently, while Asim was on his way to an event, two youngsters chased his car and followed him for about twenty kilometers after which he stopped to meet the fan boys. Asim's fans were awestruck to meet him as he posed for selfies with them.

This was not the first time that Asim got thronged by fans in public. Few days ago, at an event in Gujarat, Asim was mobbed by his fans. He cordially responded to everyone.

Meanwhile, Asim will soon collaborate with rapper Bohemia in a music album. Taking to Instagram, Asim shared a picture of him video-calling Bohemia and made the announcement of the same.

Apart from this, after the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 Asim along with his elder brother Umar Riaz and BB13 contestants Himanshi Khurana and Rashami Desai were seen having some fun time. The videos and pictures from the time have gone viral on social media.

