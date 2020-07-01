Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Dedicates Song For Himanshi Khurana, Says 'That's My Girl'

Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz recently took to his Instagram stories and dedicated a song for his girlfriend and Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana. He also shared a post praising the actress.

"See that’s my GIRL, see that’s SO my SOLDIER. She keeps that thang thang. If anyone goes there CALM and COLLECTED, she keeps her COMPOSURE and I M Gonna RIDE With HER until THIS THING is OVER,” Asim took to Instagram and wrote the lyrics, which belong to G-Eazy and Hasley's Him & I.

In another post, sharing a collage of Himanshi’s pictures the model-turned-actor wrote, “Your expressions are always lit.”

Asim and Himanshi first met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where the former fell in love with the Punjabi actress. It took a while for Himanshi to realize that she too has feelings for him.

Post the reality show, the duo featured together in two music videos – Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar respectively. Also, Asim and Himanshi were seen spending quality time with each other’s family.

Meanwhile, Asim's new music video titled Teri Gali also featuring Barbie Maan has been released.

Watch here:

