Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Gets Mobbed by Fans at Event in Gujarat, Watch Video

Even as Bigg Boss 13 has only recently concluded, the fandom of its former inmates and contestants has just started. Show’s first runner-up Asim was recently mobbed by his fans and the crowd in Gujarat when he went to the city for an event.

Many fan pages of the model-actor from Jammu and Kashmir have shared posts and videos of the incident where Asim can be seen trying to get away from an overzealous crowd. His fans can be seen trying to meet him as soon as he gets down from his car and had to be escorted by guards.

Asim also greeted and thanked his fans before entering the venue. Even before leaving from the venue, he expressed his gratitude to the crowd before entering in his car and driving away. Despite the huge turnout, Asim was seen trying his best to oblige his fans with handshakes, waves and pictures.

Asim is the second highest tweeted contestant after Sidharth Shukla, the show’s winner. Even as Asim was declared as the first runner up, he surely has earned a huge fan base and come a long way. Even though the model was comparatively a fresh face in front of the other top 5 contestants including Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, Asim’s following has increased substantially.

Asim Riaz fans had even expressed their disappointment on Sidharth Shukla being declared as the winner and trended #FixedWinnerSidharth on twitter in Asim’s support.

