Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Goes Shirtless as He Flaunts His Ripped Physique, See Pics

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz took to Instagram to post a shirtless picture of himself. In the picture, the model-turned-actor can be seen flaunting his upper body tattoo completely.

"WORK HARD AND HUSTLE..!! (sic)," the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up captioned the picture on Instagram.

"WORK HARD AND HUSTLE..!!" - posted on Sep 8, 2020

Here's another pic in which Asim flaunts his ripped abs.

Posted on Sep 9, 2020

Earlier too, Asim had shared pictures of his tattoos. The pictures left his fans surprised and questioning him if he has got himself permanently inked. However, Asim put speculations to rest and revealed that it a temporary tattoo for his upcoming project.

#4millionfollowers#4M - posted on Sep 4, 2020

Recently, Asim fourth music collaboration with his Bigg Boss 13 housemate and girlfriend Himanshi Khurana was released. The song titled Afsos Karoge, is sung by Stebin Ben.

Before Afsos karoge, the two featured together in music videos of Arijit Singh song Dil ko maine di kasam, Preetinder song Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Neha Kakkar's Kalla sohna nai.

Asim and Himanshi first met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her, Himanshi was dating an NRI guy Chow at the time. Later, she broke off her engagement with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.