Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana Reunite in New Music Video 'Afsos karoge'

Bigg Boss 13 housemates Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have reunited in a music video. The song in question, Afsos karoge, is sung by Stebin Ben.

On Wednesday, Himanshi and Asim took to Instagram and shared the official poster of the upcoming track. In the poster, Asim teaches Himanshi how to play the violin.

"Surprise," Asim captioned the poster.

The news of the new track has left fans excited. "Wow, you guys have been entertaining us with your videos," a user commented. "Can't wait for you guys to show your chemistry," wrote another.

Himanshi and Asim first time met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her, Himanshi was dating an NRI guy Chow at the time. Later, she broke off her engagement with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.

Meanwhile, Himanshi and Asim have become regular co-stars in the music video circuit. Before Afsos karoge, the two featured together in music videos of the Arijit Singh song Dil ko maine di kasam and Neha Kakkar's Kalla sohna nai.