Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz is Unrecognizable in This Throwback Pic From His Modelling Days

Model-turned-actor Asim Riaz, who became a household name after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, has shared a throwback picture of himself from his modelling days on social media.

In the throwback picture which happens to be from 2017, the actor can be seen flaunting his long and shiny tresses. Sharing the picture on Instagram, “Worry less about being perfect. Focus more on being real,” wrote the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up.

Yesterday, the actor’s new music video titled Teri Gali featuring Barbie Maan was released. Post the reality show, this is Asim’s fourth music video.

Previously, Asim featured with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a song Mere Angne Mein, by Neha Kakkar. Later, he was seen in two romantic music videos with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana.

For the uninitiated, Asim and Punjabi actress Himanshi first met on Bigg Boss 13, where the Kashmiri model fell in love with the actress. It took a while for Himanshi to realize that she too has caught feelings for Asim.

After stepping out of the reality show, the two have been often spotted hanging out together and also spending quality time with each other’s family.

