Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Lauds Surgeon Brother Umar For Working On Frontlines During Covid-19 Crisis

Bigg Boss 13's first runner-up Asim Riaz's brother Umar is a doctor by profession, and is currently serving COVID-19 patients. Asim shared a picture of his brother on his Insta story while he is on his duty, and hailed him as frontline warrior.

In the picture, Umar can be seen wearing a PPE kit doing his job. Umar was Asim’s biggest supporter during Bigg Boss 13.

Asim became a household name after his stint on Bigg Boss 13, where he finished as a runner-up, with Sidharth Shukla winning the coveted trophy. After the popular reality show ended, he starred alongside Jacqueline Fernandez in a music video titled Mere Angne Mein.

Asim’s romance with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Himanshi Khurana became one of the highlights of the show, with fans giving them the moniker ‘AsiManshi’. He even went down on one knee and proposed marriage to her when she re-entered the show for a special episode.

There have been rumours that post lockdown is lifted, Asim and Himanshi will participate in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 10. Reacting to the same, Himanshi told Zoom, "Talks are going on but I can't say anything now. So, talks are definitely on but I don't know (what will happen) as we're in lockdown now. We don't know exactly when things will go on the floors."

Meanwhile, just like Asim, Umar had also become quite a favourite on social media all thanks to his good looks. Fans even linked him with popular TV actress Rashami Desai, who shared a great rapport with Asim during their stint on the show.