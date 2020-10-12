Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz Moves to a Sea-Facing Apartment in Mumbai, Shares Video

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz recently took to Instagram story to share the sea-facing view from the balcony of his new apartment in Mumbai. The video shared by Asim showed a picturesque view of the sea, and the trees along the coast.

Take a look at the video shared by Asim:

Woah view from @imrealasim new house facing sea side! Soo soothing! Wishing you lots of love and happiness in your new home #AsimRiaz Here’s to new beginnings and amazing memories in your new place.Congratulations Asim pic.twitter.com/NK5U57wgnL — Shaggy (@Shagufta_Shah48) October 11, 2020

Asim’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary tweeted, “A father can not stop his feelings & excitement when his children do well with their hardwork & passion & earn respect from fellow human beings so today I feel delighted after watching the video which shows charming sea in front of the new home of Asim Riaz which u deserve (sic).”

A father can not stop his feelings & excitement when his children do well with their hardwork & passion & earn respect from fellow human beings so today I feel delighted after watching the video which shows charming sea in front of the new home of Asim Riaz which u deserve — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) October 12, 2020

Asim became a household name from Bigg Boss 13, where he emerged as the runner-up. Sidharth Shukla was the winner of the show. On Bigg Boss, Asim also met his now girlfriend, Punjabi actress-singer Himanshi Khurana.

Post the reality show, he appeared in a couple of music videos with Himanshi -- Stebin Bin's Afsos Karoge, Arijit Singh's Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, Preetinder's Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Neha Kakkar's Kalla Sohna Nai.