MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz Moves to a Sea-Facing Apartment in Mumbai, Shares Video

Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz recently took to Instagram stories to share the sea-facing view from the balcony of his new apartment in Mumbai.

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz recently took to Instagram story to share the sea-facing view from the balcony of his new apartment in Mumbai. The video shared by Asim showed a picturesque view of the sea, and the trees along the coast.

Take a look at the video shared by Asim:

Asim’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary tweeted, “A father can not stop his feelings & excitement when his children do well with their hardwork & passion & earn respect from fellow human beings so today I feel delighted after watching the video which shows charming sea in front of the new home of Asim Riaz which u deserve (sic).”

Asim became a household name from Bigg Boss 13, where he emerged as the runner-up. Sidharth Shukla was the winner of the show. On Bigg Boss, Asim also met his now girlfriend, Punjabi actress-singer  Himanshi Khurana.

Post the reality show, he appeared in a couple of music videos with Himanshi -- Stebin Bin's Afsos Karoge, Arijit Singh's Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, Preetinder's Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Neha Kakkar's Kalla Sohna Nai.

Next Story
Loading