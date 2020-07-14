Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz On His Initial Struggle Days: Used To Walk To My Audition

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz rose to popularity with the reality show, but had his own share of struggle when he started out as a model in Mumbai. On his 27th birthday on July 13, Asim went live on his Instagram and spoke about how his hard-work made him reach where he is.

He said, “I have been through a mess in life, but I was confident I will get through the difficult time. Back in 2016-17, I had no money to even hire a taxi and had to ask for a lift from people. When I didn’t get a lift, I used to walk to auditions. I never thought of returning home. Today, I am sitting in a BMW because I never gave up,” reported The Indian Express.

Asim also said that he promised himself to work hard on his 26th birthday and never gave up. He also motivated his fans to do the same and spoke about the importance of mental health.

Recently Asim bought his dream car, a luxurious BMW 5 Series M sports car. He took to Instagram, and wrote, "I’m extremely happy today to get my DREAM CAR.new beast - BMW 5 Series M Sports that I bought from The Car Mall, Delhi."

Take a look below:

Asim was the runner-up of the reality show. He is in a relationship with fellow housemate Himanshi Khurrana and appeared in two music videos with her.