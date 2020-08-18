Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Reveals He is Shooting in Lonavala For a Project

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz has been busy with back to back projects, even during a pandemic. The reality show star took to Instagram and posted a video from Lonavala and shared that he is there to shoot a new project.

In the video, Asim can be heard saying, "I'm in Lonavala, shooting another project, another surprise for you guys. But, I'm just tripping on the beauty of this place."

View this post on Instagram 👽 A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official) on Aug 11, 2020 at 7:28pm PDT

Asim was last seen in a music video titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, also featuring his co-contestant Himanshi Khurana. The song was sung by Arijit Singh. Now, it is being said that Asim might be shooting in Lonavala for his next song with Himanshi.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Himanshi had revealed that she and Asim are all set to join hands for another song, which will be their fourth collaboration. Himanshi did not reveal much about their upcoming project, but she disclosed that it will be a love-based romantic song, sung by a renowned singer.

Previously, Asim and Himanshi collaborated for two music videos titled Kalla Sohna Nai and Khayaal Rakhya Kar. Kalla Sohna Nai was sung by Neha Kakkar and composed by Rajat Nagpal.

After their first music video went viral and became a hit, they collaborated for Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The song was a soulful melody, sung by Preetinder with music scored by Rajat Nagpal.