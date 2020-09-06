MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Shares 'Carfie' with Himanshi Khurana, See Pic

credits - Asim Riaz Instagram

Asim Riaz took to Instagram to share a picture with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. In the picture, the duo can be seen seated in a car.

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz took to Instagram and shared a picture with his girlfriend, reality show housemate Himanshi Khurana. In the picture, the duo can be seen seated in car. '#AfsosKaroge keep watching!' the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up captioned the picture.

#afsoskaroge keep watching

Last week, Asim and Himanshi's fourth music video, Afsos Kaorge, was released. The song is sung by Stebin Ben.

Asim and Himanshi have become regular co-stars in the music video circuit. Before Afsos karoge, the two featured together in music videos of the Arijit Singh song Dil ko maine di kasam, Preetinder song Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Neha Kakkar's Kalla sohna nai.

Recently, when Asim garnered 4 million followers on Instagram, he shared a bare-body mono-chrome picture flaunting his tattoos. "#4millionfollowers#4M🙏❤️," he captioned the picture.

#4millionfollowers#4M🙏❤️

For the uninitiated, Asim and Himanshi met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her, Himanshi was dating an NRI guy Chow at the time. Later, she broke off her engagement with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.

