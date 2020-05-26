Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Shares Himanshi Khurana's Picture, Fans Congratulate Them

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz couldn't stop himself from re-sharing Punjabi actress and his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's picture on his Instagram stories.

The Punjabi actress took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of herself in green and orange outfit. "Eid Mubarak," she wrote alongside her picture and wished her fans.

The Kashmiri model took to the comments section and wished the actress back. Not just that, he also re-shared her picture on his Instagram stories.

Yesterday, Himanshi had also shared a black and white picture with Asim on her Instagram stories.

Asim and Himanshi met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. While, the former fell for the actress the first time he saw her, the latter took her time to realise that she too has feelings for him.

Post the reality show the two can be seen spending time with each other's friends and families.

Meanwhile, the two have featured for the first time together in a music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai sung by singer Neha Kakkar.

