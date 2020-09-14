Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz to Collaborate with Singer Stebin Bin on His Next Song

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz took to Instagram to announce his next project. The model-turned-actor shared a picture of himself and in the caption revealed that his next project will be with his latest music video singer Stebin Bin.

"Main stream ch Meri Team..!...New song coming out soon with @stebinben @sehnooor999," the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up wrote alongside his picture on Instagram. In the picture, Asim is seen in over-sized jacket, flaunting his abs.

Asim's latest music video, also his fourth collaboration with his Bigg Boss 13 housemate and girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, Afsos Karoge, was sung by Stebin.

Before this, Asim and Himanshi have featured in Arijit Singh's song Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, Preetinder's Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Neha Kakkar's Kalla Sohna Nai.

Asim and Himanshi met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her, Himanshi was dating another person named Chow at the time. Later, she broke off her engagement with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.