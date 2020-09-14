MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz to Collaborate with Singer Stebin Bin on His Next Song

credits - Asim Riaz

credits - Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz took to Instagram to announce his next project. Asim shared a picture of himself and revealed that he will be collaborating agian with singer Stebin Bin.

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz took to Instagram to announce his next project. The model-turned-actor shared a picture of himself and in the caption revealed that his next project will be with his latest music video singer Stebin Bin.

"Main stream ch Meri Team..!...New song coming out soon with @stebinben @sehnooor999," the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up wrote alongside his picture on Instagram. In the picture, Asim is seen in over-sized jacket, flaunting his abs.

View this post on Instagram

Main stream ch Meri Team..! New song coming out soon with @stebinben @sehnooor999 @amanprajapatdirector @saregama_official @toabhentertainment @imadil_qureshi 😊

A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official) on

Asim's latest music video, also his fourth collaboration with his Bigg Boss 13 housemate and girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, Afsos Karoge, was sung by Stebin.

View this post on Instagram

SURPRISE! 🔔 #AfsosKaroge by @stebinben ft. @asimriaz77.official & @iamhimanshikhurana Out tomorrow at 11am. @anshul300 @desimusicfactory @sanjeevchaturvediofficial @iamyaadubrar @@raghav.sharma.14661

A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official) on

Before this, Asim and Himanshi have featured in Arijit Singh's song Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, Preetinder's Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Neha Kakkar's Kalla Sohna Nai.

Asim and Himanshi met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her, Himanshi was dating another person named Chow at the time. Later, she broke off her engagement with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.

Next Story
Loading