Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Death Threats From Arhaan Khan's Fan

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13, has been getting death threats from fans of Arhaan Khan. She has been receiving threats for speaking up against Arhaan, who was once dating Devoleena's friend and co-contestant Rashami Desai.

Rashami and Arhaan, who were once a couple, ended ties after show host Salman Khan spilled the beans on the latter's first marriage on national television. Devoleena has always been supportive of Rashami and spoke against Arhaan on several occasions.

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress revealed on Tuesday that she has been receiving death threats from a fan of Arhaan. Tagging Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Cyber Cell in her post, Devoleena tweeted, "Please look into this message where I am getting killing threats from this lady. Urge you to take action against it asap (sic)."

To @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 please look into this message where i am getting killing threats from this lady.Urge you to take action against it asap. pic.twitter.com/EFYCIks5FJ — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) April 21, 2020

On Monday evening, the hashtag #FraudArhaanKhan started trending on Twitter following claims by netizens that actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan has taken Rs 15 lakh from his former girlfriend Rashami Desai's account, and is allegedly threatening her. Arhaan withdrew the money when Rashami was still inside the Bigg Boss house, it has been claimed.

The accusations have mostly been levelled on Twitter by netizens who claim to Rashami's fans. They also shared screenshots of bank statements of monetary transactions from an account with the name Shivani Ajay Kumar Desai.

A user tweeted in Hindi claiming Arhaan Khan has taken Rs 15 Lakh from the actress' account in 15 days.

