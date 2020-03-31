Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee Sad About People Not Taking Lockdown Seriously

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee seems a little sad about the present scenario where people are still not completely adhering to the 21-day coronavirus lockdown. The former Bigg Boss 13 participant has a strong message for rule breakers.







"This is the time when we have to be patient and calm. You will have to trust the process and keep faith. This too shall pass," Devoleena said in a telephonic conversation to SpotBoyE.







She also addressed the plight of daily wage workers and said it is a tough time for them. "A lot of them are saying- bhuke marna se aacha hai, Corona se marr jaaye, but I think that's a wrong way to go about the situation, that's not the solution," she added.







The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress expressed her shock on the incident of mass exodus of migrants from Delhi. "It was scary and shocking to see so many people gather at such a crucial time. I don't know what mess this will lead to."







The TV actress seemed quite angry at those who are not following the rules and are stepping out without thinking about others. "Are people in India waiting to witness more deaths? Will they understand only if they 20 people die in front of them?" she asked.

Follow @News18Movies for more