Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee Takes A Break From Social Media

Bigg Boss 13’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently opened up about taking a break from social media. The actress hasn’t posted anything on her social media handles from last two weeks.

Taking to ETimes TV, the actress said, “I'm spending my time reading books, watching TV series online and doing some creative work… I'm on a break from social media…”

The actress further said that she is missing her fans and added that trolls might also be missing her. “I know people might be missing me...the ones who loves me...they might be missing me to shower their wishes and the one who trolls me might be missing the "tu tu mein mein." I miss them both. But for some time I need some positive vibes in my life.”

Before taking a break from social media, Devoleena had posted about her completing 9 years in the industry. “Hmmm 9 years...what to say..I am grateful and will always be to each and everyone for everything. Keep me in your prayers and keep loving me always. From Preeto to Sathiya to Biggboss the love i have recieved from you all is the strength that i keep fighting & moving on in life with pride & dignity. I LOVE YOU ALL. @dheeraj_kumarcel Sir @msrashmi2002_ mam @pawankumarmarut sir @endemolshineind Thank you sooo much for giving me the oppurtunities that i have been part of. @anima_maa thank you Maa for your love and blessings. Love to all my fans, friends, well wishers.And thank you @kunapareddyveera37 & Sagar for the cakes & flowers...#9yearsandcounting #blessings #gratitude,” she captioned her post on Instagram.

Devoleena was last seen in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13.