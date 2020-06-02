Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Be New Lead In Barrister Babu?

TV show Barrister Babu is about to take a time leap and reports suggest that Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been approached to play the lead role in the Colors' popular show.

A source close to the show told SpotboyE.com that casting calls are being made and Devoleena has also been approached for the same. It is obvious that the makers are looking for someone who has a Bengali touch and a mischievous personality. And, Devoleena fits the bill. However, nothing has been finalised yet.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday permitted resumption of shootings for films, teleserials, advertisements, OTT, etc with immediate effect. As per the new guidelines set by the government, no children will be allowed on the set for precautionary measures.

Barrister Babu, featuring Pravisht Mishra as Anirudh Roy Choudhary and child actor Aura Bhatnagar as Bondita Das in the lead roles, will have to take a time leap and show 8-year-old Bondita as a grown-up girl.

Meanwhile, Devoleena was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 and had left the popular reality show mid-way due to her health issues. She was also part of Star Plus' popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, where she played the role of Gopi.

Follow @News18Movies for more