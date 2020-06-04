Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee Won't Replace Aurra Bhatnagar in Barrister Babu

A few days ago, reports suggested that Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been approached to play the lead role in Colors popular show Barrister Babu. The show was reported to be going through a time leap. However, the show's producer Sumeet Mittal has confirmed that they are continuing with child actor Aurra Bhatnagar in the daily soap.

In an interview with Times Of India, Sumeet said, “We haven’t approached anyone and are not even considering any other artiste to step into the shoes of Aurra. We plan to continue with her, as there is a lot in the story to explore with her.”

The show Barrister Babu, featuring Aurra Bhatnagar as Bondita Das and Pravisht Mishra as Anirudh Roy Choudhary in the lead roles, is a story of a 8-year-old Bondita, who is married to Anirudh in her childhood and how the latter fights with the society for her rights.



For the uninitiated, Devoleena was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 and had left the popular reality show mid-way due to health issues. The actress was also part of Star Plus popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, where she played the role of Gopi Modi.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Sunday has permitted resumption of shootings for films, teleserials, advertisements, OTT, etc with immediate effect.

