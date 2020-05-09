Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana Confirms She And Asim Riaz Approached For Nach Baliye 10

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are one of the most adored couple in the Indian reality television world. Both Himanshi and Asim's Instagram feeds are full of their pictures with each other which can give anyone and everyone major couple goals.

Earlier, there were reports about Himanshi and Asim being approached for Nach Baliye 10. Now, Himanshi has herself confirmed that they were indeed approached for the show.

She revealed that there have been talks about it but she cannot say anything else as they don't know what will happen given the lockdown, according to Pinkvilla.

The two first time met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her, Himanshi was dating an NRI guy Chow at the time. Later, she broke off her engagement with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.

Himanshi was in a 9-year-old relationship with beau Chow. She revealed it before entering the house. Host Salman Khan informed Asim that Himanshi’s boyfriend called their engagement off after what the latter saw their proximity on the show. Salman even told Asim that Himanshi is his responsibility now and he should promise to take care of her.

The two were recently seen onscreen for a song. The Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds featured in the music video of Neha Kakkar's song, "Kalla sohna hai" and received immense love from their fans.

After coming out of the house, the couple was seen spending time with each other. From going on coffee dates to enjoying late night drives, Asim and Himanshi had been inseparable.