Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana Features in Simiran Kaur Dhadli's New Song 'Nazraan'

Himanshi Khurana is fast emerging as one of the hottest music video sensations in the circuit. Bigg Boss season 13 star Himanshi's latest music video appearance is in Punjabi singer Simiran Kaur Dhadli's new track, Nazraan. The song is penned and composed by the singer.

"Singing and writing is my passion, and I feel blessed that I got an opportunity to follow my passion. Although my track Sahiba became successful in gaining a huge positive response, the satisfaction and excitement of releasing your first song with a video is something that can't be explained. Nazraan is extremely close to my heart and I just wish that people will shower their love and blessings on this song," Simiran said. Actor Raj Jhinger is also a part of the music video with Himanshi. Recently, Himanshi also shared a poster of her upcoming music video with Bigg Boss 13 runner-up and her boyfriend Asim Riaz. The song is titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam.

Himanshi and Asim have previously featured in music videos -- Kalla Sohna Nai and Khayaal Rakhya Kar respectively.