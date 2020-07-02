Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana Finally Reacts To Breakup Rumours With Asim Riaz

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are one of the most adored couple in the Indian reality television world. Both Himanshi and Asim's Instagram feeds are full of their pictures with each other which can give anyone and everyone major couple goals.

However, Himanshi has been sharing a lot of cryptic posts lately, which has left her and Asim's fans wondering if all is not well between the couple. Now, Himanshi has herself clear the air once and for all.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Himanshi Khurana tweeted, “Now don’t predict that something wrong has happened between us.. everything is fine just our society needs to get rid of this patriarchy.” In her tweet, Khurana suggested that everyone must not predict that something wrong has happened between Asim Riaz and her.

Now don’t predict that something wrong has happened between us.. everything is fine ❤️ just our society needs to get rid of this patriarchy pic.twitter.com/01sZ3zMASF — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) July 1, 2020

Himanshi and Asim first time met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her, Himanshi was dating an NRI guy Chow at the time. Later, she broke off her engagement with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.

Himanshi was in a 9-year-old relationship with beau Chow. She revealed it before entering the house. Host Salman Khan informed Asim that Himanshi’s boyfriend called their engagement off after what the latter saw their proximity on the show. Salman even told Asim that Himanshi is his responsibility now and he should promise to take care of her.

The couple recently featured together in two music videos Kalla Sohna Hai and Khayal Rakha Kar.