Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana Opens Up About Getting Body Shamed, Says It Resulted in Panic Attacks

Actor-singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana, recently opened up about social media trolling and getting body shamed. Himanshi also revealed that she started getting panic attacks and had to take counselling.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Himanshi said, “I have been trolled a lot on social media. Before and after Bigg Boss 13. I have been body shamed a lot. I have PCOS, whoever doesn't understand it, please go and surf on the internet. During PCOS, your body weight keeps fluctuating. Sometimes you lose so much weight and sometimes you gain a lot of weight.”

The Punjabi singer further said that there were people who didn’t even know her and were writing nasty things about her. Himanshi added that the body-shaming led to panic attacks. She said it took two weeks of healing in counselling to get better.

Meanwhile, Himanshi was last seen in a music video titled Bazaar also featuring Yuvraaj Hans. Earlier, she was seen in two music videos – Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar with boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz.

Himanshi and Asim first met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. After stepping out of the show, the two have been often spotted hanging out together and also spending quality time with each other’s family.

Follow @News18Movies for more