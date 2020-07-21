Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana Parties With Her Girl Gang At Home, See Video

Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana recently got together with her girl gang and partied with them at home. Himanshi shared the video on her social media, where she can be seen shaking a leg on a popular Punjabi song with the gang.

The actress also shared a picture with her girl gang and wrote alongside, "Something u got to know who is yours and who is not."

Recently, Himanshi underwent Covid-19 test as she had not been feeling well for a few days. However, the actress has tested negative for the virus. Himanshi’s manager shared the test report on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Himanshi has constantly been working and shooting music videos ever since lockdown restrictions were eased. She featured in two music videos alongside boyfriend Asim Riaz – Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

Himanshi and Asim first met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her during their stay inside the house, Himanshi was dating another person named Chow at the time. Later, she broke ber relationship off with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.

After coming out of the house, the couple have been spotted spending time with each other. From going on coffee dates to enjoying late night drives, Asim and Himanshi were inseparable.